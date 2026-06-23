Stage 1 burn ban in effect in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — As we get into summer with dry conditions and hot temperatures, several counties are issuing varying degrees of burn bans.

A stage 1 burn ban is in effect in King County until further notice.

The King County Fire Marshal issues fire safety burn bans for unincorporated King County in response to hot and/or dry conditions, in coordination with King County cities and other county and state agencies, the county said.

People ARE allowed:

Recreational fires in approved fire pits

Gas, charcoal, wood, and pellet grills

People are NOT allowed:

Yard debris burning

Land-clearing burns (never allowed)

How to prevent wildfires, according to King County:

Keep fires small (2′ x 2′ max)

Attended fire at all times

Burn dry, seasoned firewood only

Use approved fire pits

Keep fires 25 feet from structures

Clear 10 feet around the fire

No burning when winds exceed 15 mph

Fully extinguish before leaving

Have water source available

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