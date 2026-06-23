Stage 1 burn ban in effect in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — As we get into summer with dry conditions and hot temperatures, several counties are issuing varying degrees of burn bans.
A stage 1 burn ban is in effect in King County until further notice.
The King County Fire Marshal issues fire safety burn bans for unincorporated King County in response to hot and/or dry conditions, in coordination with King County cities and other county and state agencies, the county said.
People ARE allowed:
- Recreational fires in approved fire pits
- Gas, charcoal, wood, and pellet grills
People are NOT allowed:
- Yard debris burning
- Land-clearing burns (never allowed)
How to prevent wildfires, according to King County:
- Keep fires small (2′ x 2′ max)
- Attended fire at all times
- Burn dry, seasoned firewood only
- Use approved fire pits
- Keep fires 25 feet from structures
- Clear 10 feet around the fire
- No burning when winds exceed 15 mph
- Fully extinguish before leaving
- Have water source available
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