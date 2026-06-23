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Stage 1 burn ban in effect in King County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Orange County issues burn ban as crews battle weekend wildfire
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — As we get into summer with dry conditions and hot temperatures, several counties are issuing varying degrees of burn bans.

A stage 1 burn ban is in effect in King County until further notice.

The King County Fire Marshal issues fire safety burn bans for unincorporated King County in response to hot and/or dry conditions, in coordination with King County cities and other county and state agencies, the county said.

People ARE allowed:

  • Recreational fires in approved fire pits
  • Gas, charcoal, wood, and pellet grills

People are NOT allowed:

  • Yard debris burning
  • Land-clearing burns (never allowed)

How to prevent wildfires, according to King County:

  • Keep fires small (2′ x 2′ max)
  • Attended fire at all times
  • Burn dry, seasoned firewood only
  • Use approved fire pits
  • Keep fires 25 feet from structures
  • Clear 10 feet around the fire
  • No burning when winds exceed 15 mph
  • Fully extinguish before leaving
  • Have water source available

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