Stabbing at Othello Station puts victim in hospital

SEATTLE, WASH. — Seattle police arrested a 41-year-old man suspected of stabbing another man at the Othello light rail station.

Police arrived at 10:15 a.m. Friday, where a 51-year-old male victim was in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times. Officers worked to keep the man alive until he was brought to the Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was arrested on the light rail shortly after police arrived, taken into custody, and booked into King County jail for assault.

Police say that the cause of the assault is currently unknown.









