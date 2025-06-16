SR 99 tunnel tolls increasing July 1: Here’s how much more you’ll pay

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) is increasing the toll rates on the State Route 99 (SR 99) tunnel in Seattle by 3%.

The new rates will take effect on Tuesday, July 1 after commissioners approved the increase during their regular monthly meeting last week.

Toll rates will increase by 5 cents during off-peak and morning hours, and by 10 cents during evening peak hours. The increased revenue is intended for construction debt, operations, and ongoing maintenance on the SR 99 tunnel.

Toll rates vary throughout the day to help manage congestion on the SR 99 corridor, according to WSTC.

This toll increase is nothing out of the ordinary, as WSTC developed a plan where toll rates increase by 3% every three years to keep pace with financial and operational needs. Tolls were last increased on the SR 99 tunnel on July 1, 2022.

©2025 Cox Media Group