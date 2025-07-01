SEATTLE — Heads up, commuters!

The new toll rates on the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle begin today, increased by 3%.

Toll rates will increase by 5 cents during off-peak and morning hours, and by 10 cents during evening peak hours. The increased revenue is intended for construction debt, operations, and ongoing maintenance on the SR 99 tunnel.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the new rates are live today on the SR 99 Tunnel.

“Be sure you’re aware of the changes before hitting the road!” wrote WSDOT.

Here’s a breakdown of the costs from WSDOT:

SR 99 tunnel toll increases today

