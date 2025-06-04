SR 99 tunnel in Seattle to close for maintenance Friday night

SEATTLE — A heads up for drivers who regularly use the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing the tunnel Friday night into Saturday for maintenance.

People traveling through downtown Seattle Friday night should use alternate routes.

WSDOT says crews will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 8:30 p.m., and the tunnel will be fully closed by 10 p.m.

Drivers going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, and northbound SR 99 drivers will need to exit at Alaskan Way.

The Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps will also close at 9 p.m.

During the closure, crews will:

Clean and mark drains

Fix lighting

Test fire suppression

