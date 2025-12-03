SR 9 in Snohomish reopens after truck crashes into tree

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — State Route 9 was closed in both directions on Wednesday morning after a truck crashed into a tree along the highway in Snohomish.

According to Snohomish County Fire District #4, the truck was traveling at highway speeds southbound on SR 9 when it left the roadway, hit the tree, and burst into flames.

SR 9 in Snohomish closed in both directions after truck crashes into tree Photo Courtesy: Snohomish County Fire District #4

Deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly on the scene first and used a fire extinguisher to attack the fire. The first command vehicle from Snohomish County Fire District #4 arrived within two minutes of dispatch and assisted in the fire attack, Battalion Chief Sean Witherow reported.

Battalion Chief Witherow added that deputies were able to pull the driver from the truck just minutes after arriving. The driver was reportedly taken to Providence Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The roadway was closed for about an hour for the collision investigation, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating the collision.

CLEARED: This collision on SR 9 just south of US 2 has cleared. All lanes are open. https://t.co/sWDOMxkPsS — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 3, 2025

