SR 520 bridge toll rates to increase Thursday

KING COUNTY - — Drivers who regularly commute over the State Route 520 bridge may be rerouting their commute.

Starting August 15, tolls are increasing by an average of 10%.

Cost will vary based on the day of the week and time of day.

Here are the new rates you'll be seeing when you cross the SR 520 bridge beginning this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/5z1TbgFJgf — WSDOT Good To Go! (@GoodToGoWSDOT) August 13, 2024

On July 10, the Washington State Transportation Commission approved the increase.

State law mandates that toll rates on the bridge which connects Seattle and Bellevue, are set to maintain travel time, speed, and reliability.

The tolls must also generate sufficient revenue to cover the bridge’s operational costs, ongoing maintenance, and the repayment of construction bonds.

In December 2023, the Office of the State Treasurer determined that the current toll rates would not be adequate starting in July 2025, prompting the commission to adjust the rates this summer.

