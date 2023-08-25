SR 520 Bridge, other highways to be closed during event-packed weekend

With summer almost coming to an end, the Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up construction projects before our dry weather leaves the region.

The projects will cause parts of highways around Western Washington to close during a weekend packed with events.

The biggest closure of note is the State Route 520 Bridge, which will be shut down in both directions all weekend starting Friday night.

Here are some closures that are expected to cause congestion this weekend, followed by a list of large events.

Closures

Seattle

Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Northbound State Route 99/Aurora Bridge will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bellevue

SR 520 Bridge will be closed between Interstate 5 and 92nd Ave NE from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Southbound Interstate 405 off-ramp to westbound SR 520 will be closed on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Federal Way

Westbound State Route 18 on and off-ramps to and from Weyerhauser Way will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Covington

The westbound and eastbound State Route 18 on and off-ramps to Southeast 256th Street will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

SeaTac

Eastbound State Route 518 between Des Moines Memorial Drive and SR 99/Pacific Highway will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Snoqualmie area

SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Lynden area

There is a monthlong closure of State Route 544/E Pole Road west of Noon Road.

Events

Several large events, which would have caused congestion anyway, are happening this weekend.

Drake and 21 Savage concerts at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Ed Sheeran concert at Lumen Field on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Beach Boys concert at Marymoor Park in Redmond on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Evergreen State Fair in Monroe from Aug. 24 to 29 and Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Heavy traffic is expected on US 2 and State Route 522.

Mariners home games vs. Kansas City Royals. Friday first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday first pitches are at 1:10 p.m.

Seattle Storm host Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m.

No need to have a MELTDOWN this weekend when you have our paint map!🎶🗺️



If it'll be one of your FIRST TIMES going to #Seattle this weekend, whether it's to 2STEP at Ed Sheeran's concert or to have ONE DANCE at Drakes,



keep an eye out for work on SR 520, 18, I-5, I-405 & more. pic.twitter.com/Xh4O0ZYdHL — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 24, 2023

