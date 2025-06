A fatal head-on collision involving a U-Haul shut down State Route 3 in Gorst on Saturday afternoon.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the collision involved a U-Haul and a car.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near the SR-3 and West Sam Christopherson Avenue Intersection in Gorst. As of around 4:45 p.m., the highway was still fully blocked.

“Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this horrible incident,” wrote Trooper Weatherwax.

