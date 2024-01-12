SR 18 fully shut down in Issaquah after collision, multiple spinouts

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — State Route 18 is fully closed from I-90 to Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast after a collision and multiple spinouts.

The closure was spurred by icy driving conditions as snow and icy weather have rolled into the region.

Incident response crews and Washington State Patrol troopers are at the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

