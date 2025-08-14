Eastbound lanes of SR 16 in Gig Harbor closed for HAZMAT response to ‘radioactive material’

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Emergency response crews have told drivers in Gig Harbor to expect long delays while they respond to a HAZMAT incident along State Route 16.

Just after 4 a.m., Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One reported that the eastbound lanes of SR 16 toward Tacoma were closed at Olympic Drive while firefighters responded to the hazardous materials incident.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a DUI driver crashed into a construction area, hitting a piece of equipment that contained “radioactive material.”

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed “out of an abundance of caution” for the HAZMAT response. Traffic was detoured onto Olympic Drive and back onto SR 16 at 24th Street. The westbound lanes remained open and safe for morning commuters.

Travelers were told to expect long delays, and Gig Harbor Fire reassured residents that updates and additional details would be given later in the day, once the highway reopened.

At around 5:30 a.m., Trooper John Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol shared more information regarding the crash:

“What happened: around 12:45 a car entered the construction zone and struck several construction vehicles and a piece of equipment that contains a radioactive core. THERE IS CURRENTLY NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC. The driver was arrested for DUI and taken to an area hospital.”

Trooper Dattilo added that nobody was injured in the collision, which happened in a construction zone along EB SR 16 near the Narrows Toll Plaza.

The driver was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

