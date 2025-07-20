SR 14, SR 142 closures snarls travel in Columbia River Gorge as Burdoin Fire burns nearby

SR 14 and SR 142 remain closed in Klickitat County due to the Burdoin Fire, which started Friday, July 18, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

As of Friday evening, SR 14 is closed in both directions between milepost 66 near Bingen and milepost 75.8 near the junction with SR 142.

WSDOT described the closure as “extended” and said there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

SR 142 is also closed in both directions from milepost 1 near Klickitat County Park to milepost 4 near Knight Creek.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Eastbound traffic may detour via the Hood River Bridge.

Westbound travelers are being directed to use either the US 97 Sam Hill Memorial Bridge or the US 197 Dalles Bridge.

However, WSDOT warned that US 197 is closed to commercial vehicles and any vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight (GVW) between milepost 0 near the Oregon State Line and milepost 3.1 near SR 14.

No additional details about the fire were immediately available.

