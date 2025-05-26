SR 11 still remains closed in Skagit County

A portion of State Route 11 in Skagit County is still closed following a 20-foot-high rockslide in April.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers to follow the “road closed” signs on SR 11 as the area can still be dangerous because of falling debris.

The rockslide happened north of Blanchard Road in Bow.

Crews have been working for over a month to clear the rockslide but repair efforts are expected to stretch into most of June as well.

WSDOT says there is no reopening date in sight.

