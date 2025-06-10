Local

Sprinklers keep Kent apartment fire from spreading

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KENT, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire says one person was taken to the hospital after an apartment caught on fire in Kent.

The person is expected to be okay, they only had minor injuries.

Puget Sound Fire says the fire started Tuesday morning in a first-floor unit. Two sprinklers went off and helped crews extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

