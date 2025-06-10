Sprinklers keep Kent apartment fire from spreading

KENT, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire says one person was taken to the hospital after an apartment caught on fire in Kent.

The person is expected to be okay, they only had minor injuries.

Puget Sound Fire says the fire started Tuesday morning in a first-floor unit. Two sprinklers went off and helped crews extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Puget Sound Fire responded to an apartment fire in the 22400 block of 88th Avenue South. Firefighters found a fire in the first floor unit. Two sprinkler heads activated and contained the fire and firefighters extinguished the remaining fire. pic.twitter.com/ZuVmNafO5v — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 10, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group