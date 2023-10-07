Spokane Street Swing Bridge closed for cylinder replacement until Oct. 14

SEATTLE — The lower Spokane Street Swing Bridge will be closed to drivers, pedestrians, and bike traffic until October 14 for cylinder repair.

The bridge crosses the West Duwamish Waterway and is an important piece of infrastructure for those who regularly visit Terminal 5.

The City of Seattle sys the bridge was built in 1991 and opens an average of four times per day for boat traffic.

The repair is the next step in maintenance efforts that began in 2020 and continued to 2022 where crews strengthened the structure with epoxy and carbon fiber.

Now crews are reinstalling a refurbished turning cylinder which was removed last winter for repairs.

Because travelers will not be able to access the bridge, officials have compiled a list of alternate routes that commuters can use.

These options are available on the City of Seattle website.

