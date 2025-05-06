Spokane braces for deadly heat, drought, wildfire risks this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Spokane is facing a dangerous summer of fires and drought as forecasts predict temperatures could exceed historical summer averages by more than three degrees.

These natural disasters, if they occur as forecasted, will lead to an increased power demand across the western U.S., according to The Center Square.

This comes as Spokane County still continues to recover from the 2023 Gray and Oregon Road wildfires. The city has already experienced a two-degree annual temperature rise since 1950, and August highs have jumped 3.6 degrees since 1979. Current projections show they could climb another 11 degrees by 2100.

“The time for miracles has passed,” Casey Sixkiller, director of the Washington State Department of Ecology, told The Center Square. “We hoped we’d recover this winter from the compounding deficits of back-to-back droughts. But we’ve simply run out of time for Yakima and nearby areas.”

Although Spokane is not currently experiencing a drought, the county is 22% drier than average. Statewide, more than 40% of Washington’s population is affected by drought, with the Yakima Valley facing severe water shortages for the third consecutive year.

In response, lawmakers have begun to adapt. This includes passing a law ensuring renters’ right to air conditioning—a vital step following the deadly 2021 heat dome. Dry conditions are expected to continue, while the risk of another “heat dome” is low; it can’t be ruled out.

Limited water supplies remain a concern, especially in mountain-fed rivers and streams, affecting agriculture, drinking water, hydropower, fish habitats, and recreation.

Reduced snowpack and ongoing dryness also raise the likelihood of a longer wildfire season, potentially starting earlier and extending into fall. Since 2017, wildfire smoke has led to poor air quality in western Washington in six of the last eight summers.

