Special New Year’s Day Sounder trains to run for NHL Winter Classic

SEATTLE — If you plan on attending the NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park on New Year’s Day, you have another way to get to the game: take a Sounder train.

The Seattle Kraken will take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park at noon. There is also a free fan festival at the Lumen Field North Lot on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The special Sounder service only runs on Monday, Jan. 1 in addition to New Year’s Day Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

Part of the Jan. 1 Sounder schedule follows:

The inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 9:11 a.m. and serves all S Line stations, arriving at King Street Station at 10:27 a.m.

The return train for the S Line in the direction of Lakewood departs King Street Station about 45 minutes after the end of the game, serving all stations.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

The return train for the N Line in the direction of Everett departs King Street Station approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Find the full Sounder schedule to the NHL Winter Classic at this link.

