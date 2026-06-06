Special delivery: Police drop off food order after arresting driver with active warrant

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond police officer made a special delivery on Thursday, after a customer’s driver landed in handcuffs.

“Sometimes police work means enforcing the law. Sometimes it means delivering dinner,” the department shared.

Just after 8 p.m., an officer pulled someone over for failing to stop at a stop sign near Northeast 40th Street and 172nd Avenue Northeast.

During the stop, officers learned the driver did not have a license or proof of insurance on hand. A records check revealed the driver had an active warrant for driving with a suspended license.

The driver was taken into custody and received warnings for the traffic violations.

Officers also noticed bags of food in the vehicle and realized the driver was in the middle of making a food delivery.

To make sure the customer still received their order, another officer completed the delivery.

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