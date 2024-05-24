SPD’s assistant chief placed on administrative leave

The assistant chief of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has been placed on administrative leave, according to Police Chief Adrian Diaz who notified employees of the move Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis has been with the department for 25 years. He currently heads up the division that oversees the SWAT team and Bomb Squad.

Davis started as a police officer with the SPD when he first joined the department before working his way up to detective. He worked as a detective for five years before becoming a lieutenant with the SPD, and subsequently the assistant chief.

MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio have reached out to the SPD Office of Professional Accountability (OPA) for further information.

