SPD searching for missing 14-year-old last seen Monday in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Corey Holmes, 14, was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Monday near the 1300 block of N. 90th Street in Seattle. He was supposed to get off the E-Line bus at 4th Avenue S. and S. Washington Street, but he did not.

Corey is Black, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue pants, a black bonnet, and a black hiking backpack. He is pictured in the missing person’s poster above.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated.

If seen, please call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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