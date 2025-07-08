SPD: Man injured after a firework was thrown at him in CID

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 23-year-old man suffered significant injuries to his face after a firework was thrown at him in the Chinatown International District on Monday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to what was initially reported as a shooting at a parking lot near 9th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, SPD says.

Police arrived and found the man with injuries to his face, but did not find any gunshot wounds, according to a release.

After the man was brought to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, SPD says witnesses reported seeing a car driving by and someone inside allegedly threw a large firework at the man.

Seattle Police says officers reviewed video in the area and saw a dark colored car speeding away following the incident.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

