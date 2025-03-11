SPD investigating shooting outside Rainier Valley Safeway

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting outside a Rainier Valley Safeway after an apparent fight in the parking lot.

Officers were called to the grocery store around 8:20 p.m. for reports that a person had been shot in the leg.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight between “the occupants of two vehicles” in the parking lot. It’s unclear if this fight was over a parking space, something else, or if the two knew each other prior to the incident.

The shooter sped off before officers arrived. She has not yet been arrested.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.





©2025 Cox Media Group