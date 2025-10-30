SPD, DEA seize 100,000 fentanyl pills, 30 guns in massive, interconnected conspiracy

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Ten people were arrested in connection with three significant, interrelated, drug and gun trafficking conspiracies.

The arrests were conducted by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a culmination of a year-long investigation.

“These defendants were trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin on the streets of western Washington,” U.S. Attorney Floyd stated. “These drugs take a heavy toll on our community. Worse yet, this group trafficked in dozens of firearms – some of them high powered assault style weapons. Yesterday alone, law enforcement seized 34 firearms.”

Authorities seized approximately 100,000 fentanyl pills, more than 30 guns, and $40,000 in cash.

“This violent organization not only trafficked dangerous drugs but was responsible for putting firearms on our city streets,” Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes stated. “I’m thankful for the great work of our Seattle Police officers and our federal partners.”

Arrests took place across 12 locations, including at a property in Centralia. At this property, authorities uncovered more than 25 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 90,000 fentanyl pills, and two dozen firearms.

The arrests were a part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

DOJ confirmed that the defendants appeared in the U.S. District Court in Seattle earlier this week.

