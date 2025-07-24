Space Needle flies Special Olympics flag to celebrate their 50th anniversary

SEATTLE — The Special Olympics Washington flag was raised at the top of the Space Needle, celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary.

The flag raising on Tuesday highlighted the organization’s mission to promote inclusion for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

The event kicked off an effort to increase access, visibility, and participation within the Special Olympics community.

Special Olympics Washington President & CEO Mary Do was joined by athletes, local leaders, and corporate partners at the flag raising.

“Raising our flag over one of the most recognized landmarks is more than a celebration, it’s a bold reminder of where we’ve been, the inclusive future we’re building together, and the work still ahead,” Special Olympics Washington President & CEO Mary Do said.

It’s estimated that over 200,000 people in the state of Washington have IDD.

