Southbound SR 167 to remain open this weekend

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has decided to keep Southbound SR 167 open this weekend amid a flurry of upcoming highway closures.

WSDOT initially planned to have Southbound SR 167 in Kent, between Willis and 277th Street, shut down from 12 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday before deciding against it Thursday afternoon for an undisclosed reason.

“We worked with our contractor to see if they had some flexibility to kind of lessen the regional impacts with all the work that’s going on this weekend, and they had that available to do that,” Craig Smiley, construction communications manager for WSDOT, told KIRO Newsradio.

The closure was part of the widening and express toll lane expansion project WSDOT is currently undertaking. WSDOT has yet to confirm a rescheduling date for the closure, but it will likely happen toward the end of July or early August.

“Just need to kind of see how some other work shakes out,” Smiley added.

Other highway closures this weekend

Southbound I-5 will be closed at Stewart Street under the Convention Center from 11 p.m. Friday night. This closure lasts until 6 a.m. The express lanes will remain open in the southbound direction. This closure will likely have the least amount of impact.

Southbound I-405 will be closed through Kirkland from 11 p.m. Friday night through 4 a.m. Monday. The closure extends from 124th Street in Totem Lake to 70th Place.

Northbound SR 405 will be closed in Renton from 11:59 p.m. Friday night through 4 a.m. Monday. This closure is at the SR 169 interchange and Sunset Boulevard.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

