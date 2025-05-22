South King County city fights mail theft with better mailboxes

Mail theft is rampant, and the City of SeaTac has had its fair share.

“We would hear about people having their mail stolen at least once or twice a week, if not more,” said Councilmember Peter Kwon.

Kwon says he’s dealt first-hand with mail theft.

“Not all locking mailboxes are created equal. The one I initially got for myself was broken into the very same week I installed it, so I realized, ok, we’ve got to find a better one,” said Kwon.

The city launched a program for residents, offering a strong, secure mailbox – made locally – at a discounted price, about $120.

Courtney Merino says she wanted one because of mail thieves hitting her street.

“Learned a lot more about the different kind of mailboxes and how easy mail theft is, so this seemed like a great way to go,” said Merino.

Kwon says for those who use the program – the city will even install the box for free.

“We actually had a dramatic reduction of mail theft, in fact, in homes where these mailboxes were installed, nobody has ever had mail stolen,” said Kwon.

Kwon says lower-income residents can get the boxes at a deeper discount – and they have a lifetime warranty.

The City of Tukwila has a similar program, and other cities are considering the same.

