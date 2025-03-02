South County Fire quickly knocks down a garage fire in Edmonds, cause under investigation

EDMONDS, Wash. — Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, crews from the South County Fire Department answered calls of a fire near the intersection of 84th Avenue West and 224th Place Southwest in Edmonds.

When crews arrived they found a detached garage on fire and threatening other buildings.

Garage fire in Edmonds (South County Fire)

The fire was under control after 10 minutes but the damage to the garage was extensive.

“This is a good reminder to test your smoke alarms. Replace the batteries every year in models with replaceable batteries. Replace the entire smoke alarm after 10 years,” wrote South County Fire in an X post.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause.

Garage fire in Edmonds (South County Fire)









