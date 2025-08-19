Sound Transit’s safety report shows how many people were attacked on the job

SEATTLE — Sound Transit has released its annual safety and security report, and the Link Light Rail was top of the list for issues with public safety—according to the agency’s statistics.

The numbers reflect new federal rules that now classify threats against transit workers as assault, regardless of injury.

The report looked at the Link Light Rail, Tacoma Link, the Sounder Train Service, and Sound Transit Express.

The data shows a decrease in assaults against passengers, dropping from around 140 incidents in both 2022 and 2023 to around 125 last year.

However, the report also highlights an increase in assaults on transit workers – there were over 180 last year.

KIRO 7 News spoke with passengers at the Angle Lake Station in SeaTac Tuesday morning about the safety of their commutes.

“I have ridden it for years and I’ve never seen anything or had any kind of problem so,” said Todd Wallen.

Commuter Cheryl Lulendo got off the Link at Angle Lake to transfer to a bus. She also said she feels safe generally on the Link.

“I have to be conscious of my surroundings and I’m pretty much the same way when I’m walking from the station to the bus,” Lulendo told KIRO 7.

Ejay Henry did not agree, though, and is not surprised that both passengers and transit workers were assaulted on the Link.

“There’s security, but they don’t do anything; you pretty much defend yourself,” he said. “I make sure I have my pepper spray and my whistle. I just be quiet and stick to myself.”

Sound Transit pointed out that assaults on transit workers have been rising not just here, but nationwide.

According to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, violent crimes like homicides or aggravated assaults drop – reports of simple assaults tend to rise.

To help prevent these attacks, Sound Transit has partnered with the King County Community Health Services’ Behavioral Health Division as well as the King County Sheriff’s Office.

