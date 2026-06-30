Sound Transit using World Cup to learn for future big events

SEATTLE — We are only 24 hours away from Seattle’s fourth World Cup Match: Senegal versus Belgium.

For that match and the one on Monday evening, Sound Transit is asking everyone to use light rail to get to the game. Sound Transit Spokesperson Henry Baden said they are increasing trips, putting more train cars on the tracks, and extending hours to be set up for success in future events.

“Everybody is using public transit, and this is what we wanted, and it’s what we’ve been preparing for,” Baden said.

He tells us they saw record ridership in June, 5 million people took a ride. Five of those days, more than 200,000 people took the light rail. On the USA vs. Australia game day, more than 280,000 people used light rail.

“We’re seeing people come in and use the system to get to their hotel, or they were trying to get the monorail to go over to Seattle Center for a party,” Baden said.

He said they are learning what is needed, where help is needed, and when best to implement resources.

“We’ve deployed more train cars than we’ve ever seen. 174 in the system with full four-car-trains on the 1 Line and full three-car-trains on the 2 Line.”

This is a major upgrade from 1994!

“The last time the U.S. hosted a World Cup, there were no trains in Seattle. Now we can move more than 200,000 people day in and day out, because of the preparation and investment we as a region have made in mass transit,” Baden said.

For Wednesday’s 1p.m. match and Monday’s 5p.m. match, he said the light rail will let you zip by all the traffic.

“We look forward to seeing people aboard when they head down to the evening games, just as well as the noon games,” Baden said.

Make sure you arrive early and leave late to avoid those peak crowds here at the stations.

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