Sound Transit testing faster run times on the 1 Line Monday and Tuesday

On Nov. 24 and 25, from 4:30 to 9:30 a.m., Sound Transit plans to test four-minute run times for 1 Line trains. Test trains displaying “Out of Service” will run alongside regular service trains.

Test trains will run in tandem, with regular in-service trains between Lynnwood and Chinatown-International District (CID) stations. The test trains will pause at stations, but doors will remain closed. Passengers need to pay close attention and check headway signs before boarding.

During the testing period, regular service trains will arrive at stations every eight minutes, which is normal during peak hours.

This testing will help Sound Transit prepare for more frequent service after the 2 Line crosses Lake Washington, extending to Lynnwood City Center. According to Sound Transit, the 2 Line is expected to make its full-service maiden voyage in the spring of 2026.

This week will be the first of many weeks with similar testing between Lynnwood and the CID.

Youth ride for free

Don’t forget! Youth (ages 18 and under) can ride transit for free across Washington State. It is recommended that they acquire an ORCA card, though the card is not required to ride for free.

