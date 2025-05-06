Sound Transit to open two new stations in Redmond on May 10

REDMOND — As part of Sound Transit’s 3.4-mile extension of the Link 2 Line in southeast Redmond, two new stations will open on Saturday, May 10.

The Marymoor Park and Downtown Redmond stations will open for passenger service with trains running every 10 minutes for 16 hours a day, according to Sound Transit.

“Starting May 10 you can catch a concert at Marymoor Park, enjoy a day of shopping at Redmond Town Center, and explore the culinary delights of downtown Redmond with a quick, easy trip on light rail,” King County Councilmember and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Claudia Balducci said.

The 2 line will service the following stations with the addition of Maymoor Village and Downtown Redmond.

South Bellevue

East Main

Bellevue Downtown

Wilburton

Spring District

BelRed

Overlake Village

Redmond Technology

Marymoor Village

Downtown Redmond

