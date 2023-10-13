Sound Transit finds and reburies two lost time capsules

Sound Transit found -- and subsequently reburied -- two time capsules that they say they forgot about, according to a blog post from Sound Transit.

The first time capsule from 1985 was buried during the opening ceremonies of the Bellevue Transit Center.

While Sound Transit did not provide additional information about this capsule, KIRO 7 did some additional research and found a photo of Sound Transit planner Andrea Tull shoveling dirt over the time capsule in September 1985.

Sound Transit - Andrea Tull buries time capsule in 1985

And, to make it even more mysterious, Andrea still works at Sound Transit! KIRO 7 has reached out to her for her take on what happened back in 1985.

The other time capsule, from 2002, was part of a celebration of a grand reopening of the Bellevue Transit Center with Sen. Patty Murray.

According to a press release, the time capsule was placed into the foundation of the Transit Center and wasn’t supposed to be opened until 2102.

Due to the initial instructions of the second capsule, Sound Transit reburied both capsules and plans -- unless they forget again -- to unearth them in eighty years.













