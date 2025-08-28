Local

Sound Transit announces opening dates for new stations on the 1 Line

By KIRO 7 News Staff
South Link Extension Sound Transit (Sound Transit)
SEATTLE — The 1 Line will get a little bit longer in December.

Sound Transit announced that the South Link 1 Line extension to Federal Way will be finished on December 6.

The new 7.8-mile extension will add three new stations in Kent Des Moines, Star Lake, and Federal Way Downtown.

Service to the new station will run every 8 to 15 minutes, from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week.

The extension was announced in April 2021, with construction for the extension starting in April 2022.

