Local

Son arrested for allegedly shooting his father to death in Parkland

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Crash FILE PHOTO: Three members of the family who found reality television fame in "Meet the Putmans" were killed in a crash. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person accused of killing his father.

Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a shots-fired call in Parkland at a home off Spanaway Loop Road S.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but deputies are calling it an active homicide investigation.

The son was arrested and booked into jail.

Deputies have not specified whether the suspect is an adult son or a minor.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

This shooting comes a few hours after another man was shot and killed in Tacoma.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read