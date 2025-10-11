Son arrested for allegedly shooting his father to death in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person accused of killing his father.

Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a shots-fired call in Parkland at a home off Spanaway Loop Road S.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but deputies are calling it an active homicide investigation.

The son was arrested and booked into jail.

Deputies have not specified whether the suspect is an adult son or a minor.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

This shooting comes a few hours after another man was shot and killed in Tacoma.

