Some fire-prone communities in WA are getting more help

WASHINGTON — More help is coming to some fire-prone communities in Washington.

The Department of Natural Resources says it’s turning over 15 surplus wildfire engines this spring.

“Local fire districts are a critical first line of defense against wildfire,” said George Geissler, DNR’s State Forester and Deputy Supervisor responsible for Wildland Fire Management. “They’re an invaluable initial attack resource, able to reach ignitions early and keep them small. That rapid response time in turn benefits DNR by reducing the potential for larger, more severe wildfires that require multi-jurisdictional response. It is truly a win-win situation.”

The engines were made possible through one of DNR’s Fire District Assistance Programs.

DNR has not said which communities will be getting the engines or specifically when they will be delivered.

“Strong working partnerships across the local, state and federal levels are so critical when it comes to fighting wildfire,” Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove said. “Suppression efforts are interconnected, often in ways many people aren’t aware of. I’m committed to ensuring Washington’s towns continue to have the tools they need to be prepared to defend against wildfire.”

According to DNR, wildfires torched more than 300,000 acres across Washington last year. That’s nearly double the 151,000 acres burned in 2023.

