Solar eclipse: What to expect for viewing in Western Washington

SEATTLE — A warm front is moving over the area today, which means we’ll stay cloudy and most of the area will have at least light rain.

However, we should be slightly drier in the Central Sound because of the rain shadow. Still, I don’t expect much if any clearing today, which is not good news for the eclipse.

For those eagerly anticipating the partial solar eclipse event in Washington, here are some key details you should be aware of:

Starts 10:39 a.m.

Partial eclipse 11:29 a.m. (only 20%)

Over At 12:21 p.m.

Today will be mainly cloudy — 92% cloud cover at 11 a.m. in Seattle — so conditions are not great for catching the eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the contiguous United States will occur on Aug. 23, 2044.

How should I view the partial eclipse?

It is dangerous to look at the sun at any time. The light from the sun can damage the retina in your eye. If you want to watch the eclipse, you need the proper glasses to do so.

Also, there are only certain times when you can look directly at the sun during an eclipse.

Here’s what NASA says about looking at an eclipse:

“When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times if you want to face the sun, or use an alternate indirect method. This also applies during a total eclipse up until the time when the sun is completely blocked.

Which states will be able to see the total blackout of the sun?

The total eclipse will begin in Texas and travel into Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The eclipse will also be seen in some areas of Tennessee and Michigan.

How long will it take to move across the US?

In the U.S., totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT.

