Planning to catch the eclipse? Make sure you have the right eye protection

On Monday, April 8, millions will take look up for a chance to see part of the total solar eclipse.

“It’s like getting married, having kids, riding your first Harley graduating college all in the same hour,” said Dan McGlaun, founder and webmaster of Eclipse2024.org

You can tell right away how much Dan McGlaun loves space. In fact, he’s the CEO of the website Eclipse2024.org and that’s of course, the Chief Eclipse Officer!

“This is not like somebody dragged you out of bed at three o’clock in the morning. So, oh my God, come and see something really cool and it’s not really that cool, right? This is something that you look at it and you go, oh, my god. That’s, that’s amazing. When’s the next one? I must see more of these,” said McGlaun.

He’s been preparing for Monday’s total solar eclipse for six years and it’s a moment he’ll share with millions nationwide.

If you plan to join him, you’ll need to be prepared. That means using protective eclipse glasses when you look directly at the sun.

Without them, you risk causing some serious damage.

“A sunburn on your skin, it’ll heal but, on your eye, your retinas usually not so it’s not worth taking a chance. Gotta make sure you’ve got eye protection,” said McGlaun.

The American Astronomical Society has approved vendors and manufacturers with glasses that meet the latest international safety standard.

You also want to be careful of counterfeit products. NASA doesn’t endorse any eclipse glasses so if you see a pair that say “approved by NASA” it may be a counterfeit.

But if you haven’t gotten your eclipse glasses yet, there are still some ways to view it safely.

“You make little holes with your finger or look under a tree, the light streaming through the leaves will cause little crescent suns on the ground,” said McGlaun.

NASA you can only view the sun without your eclipse glasses during totality - that’s when the moon is completely blocking it.

The solar eclipse isn’t just a cool experience. It’s also an opportunity for NASA scientists to better understand how the sun impacts the Earth.

