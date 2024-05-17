One hurt in South Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in the Rainier Beach neighborhood just before midnight on Tuesday.

Patrol officers responded to multiple callers reporting shots fired around 11:40 p.m. and a vehicle speeding away near the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South. The suspect(s) were able to escape.

Investigating officers found multiple shell casings and businesses in the area that were struck by gunfire and had damage. While investigating, police also went to the 200 block of Rainier Avenue South in Renton where they found a victim from the shooting; a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze wound to his head. He was treated by Renton Fire Department medics and taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

According to SPD, an “involved party” with the victim was arrested for driving under the influence. He was found to have a gun on him, and his car was damaged by gunfire and later transported to the vehicle processing room.

Further investigation will be led by detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

©2024 Cox Media Group