Snow at Snoqualmie Pass brings out those who want to play

Snow has been falling much of the day at Snoqualmie Pass. And it’s accumulating.

There isn’t quite enough snow to those hoping Snoqualmie Ski Resort will open anytime soon. The people at Snoqualmie Resort say they need 18-inches to about two-feet of heavy snow to even think about opening up.

But that didn’t stop people from coming who just want to play.

As night fell, the snow really started coming down at Snoqualmie Summit, coating everything in sight in white.

Even earlier, there was snow enough to build a snow person or two.

Simon Cervera of Renton was asked if they came up to the pass to make a snowman.

“No,” he said. “We just wanted to see how the snow was.”

And how was the snow? “It’s good,” he said, looking around. “It’s finally getting going.”

Lupe Dela Rainza and her nephews were going at it, sledding, Pacific Northwest style.

“This is their first snow,” she said. “They just came from Mexico. So, it is an amazing view for them. For me, I’m used to 12-feet of snow. But for them, it’s an amazement.”

The same can likely be said for those who have seen snow before, including this woman visiting from the City of Brotherly Love.

“Yes, I had to see the first snow,” said Emily Stricklin of Philadelphia. Why did she have to see the first one? “I’m here,” she said. “I might as well.”

It was pretty easygoing, even on I-90, while it was still light outside. So, drivers didn’t have many headaches on the roadway except for the driving rain.

We even found transportation snow plows sitting in the parking lot at the WSDOT maintenance facility. But a spokesman says they know the worst is yet to come.

“Even if we’re not expecting a huge snowfall right now,” said Scott Klepach, “we know it’s about to come, so we recommend everyone, no matter what, carries chains in their cars.”

And extra clothing, blankets, if you run cold, extra water, too. In other words, be prepared for the worst, he says.

With the sun going down, I-90 will almost certainly get more treacherous. It happens just about every time. Night falls and cars start sliding off the road.

So, be careful.

©2024 Cox Media Group