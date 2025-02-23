Local

Snow slide at Blewett Pass forces temporarily closure

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — US 97 at Blewett Pass has reopened after a snow slide temporarily forced its closure.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that US 97 at Blewett Pass had been closed because of multiple snow slides that ended on the roadway.

WSDOT reports that maintenance crews have completed avalanche control as well as snow and mud cleanup.

WSDOT warns that current conditions make it possible for more slides to happen.

The road was reopened around 1 p.m.



