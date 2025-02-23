Snow slide at Blewett Pass forces temporarily closure

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — US 97 at Blewett Pass has reopened after a snow slide temporarily forced its closure.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that US 97 at Blewett Pass had been closed because of multiple snow slides that ended on the roadway.

US 97 is closed both directions at MP 176, approximately 28 miles south of the US 2 intersection ( Don Senn memorial interchange) due to multiple snow slides. Motorists are advised to utilize an alternate route. There is no estimated time for re-opening. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 23, 2025

WSDOT reports that maintenance crews have completed avalanche control as well as snow and mud cleanup.

WSDOT warns that current conditions make it possible for more slides to happen.

The road was reopened around 1 p.m.

US 97 Blewett Pass is reopened at MP 176, where avalanche and maintenance crews have completed a control mission and cleaned up snow/mud slides. It's clear now, but with precip in the forecast this might not be the last of it. Check in before you travel: https://t.co/1kf4IO1oFx pic.twitter.com/mNpDYi2USK — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 23, 2025









