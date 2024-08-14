Snow leopards born at Woodland Park Zoo given names

Three snow leopard cubs born at Woodland Park Zoo (WPZ) now have names.

WPZ says the cubs have been named Lenny, Phyllis and Raya. Lenny (male) and Phyllis (female) were named by special friends of the zoo. Raya (female) was named by WPZ animal keepers.

Lenny, Phyllis and Raya were born on Memorial Day to mom Marai, 7, and dad Aibek, 6. This is Marai and Aibek first litter of cubs after they were paired under the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan, according to WPZ.

The three cubs are now in a public habitat and can be seen daily between 9:30 am and noon.

Since snow leopards are solitary animals in the wild, the cubs’ father and grandmother Helen are housed separately.

WPZ says guests can see either Aibek and Helen, 19, the mother of Aibek, on exhibit when the cubs are not out.

