Snoqualmie police chief fired after external investigation

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The City of Snoqualmie has terminated Police Chief Brian Lynch following the conclusion of an external investigation that, according to the city, found sustained violations of personnel policies and the Snoqualmie Police Department’s standards of conduct.

Lynch had been placed on administrative leave since Feb. 6 to address the allegations and allow for the investigation to proceed.

“We are committed to maintaining a workplace free from discrimination and harassment for all,” Mayor Katherine Ross said. “Captain Gary Horejsi has been appointed interim chief while the city begins the formal process of selecting a permanent replacement. Our focus remains on serving the community with integrity and respect during this transition.”

A statement released by the city did not provide specific details found in the investigation or that led up to the decision to terminate.

The city said it cannot release additional details, citing the confidential nature of personnel matters.

