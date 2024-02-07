Snoqualmie police believe woman found in garage freezer was killed in murder-suicide

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Two people who were found dead in North Bend last week appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

At about 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers responded the discovery of the body a man at an apartment complex at 964 Stone Brook Drive Southwest.

Maintenance workers found the body during a welfare check during an eviction process.

After officers arrived and searched the home, they found a woman’s body in a large freezer in the garage.

According to police, the woman was killed by a single gunshot before she was placed into the freezer, then the man killed himself with a single gunshot wound.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the man was identified as David E. Loewe, 60, and the woman was identified as Judy M. Loewe, 60, both of North Bend.





