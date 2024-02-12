Snoqualmie crews extinguish garbage can fire before it damages park

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Firefighters with the Snoqualmie Fire Department extinguished a garbage can fire at Azalea Park Sunday.
Officials say the flames also burned the picnic shelter.
“The fire was quickly extinguished, said a spokesperson. “There were no injuries.”
Firefighters don’t yet know what caused the fire.
This evening, crews responded to a fire in a garbage can at Azalea Park that extended into the picnic shelter. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries. The cause is unknown, and the King County Fire Investigator was called to investigate. pic.twitter.com/54x3chI68K— Snoqualmie Fire Dept (@SnoqualmieFire) February 12, 2024
©2024 Cox Media Group