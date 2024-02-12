Local

Snoqualmie crews extinguish garbage can fire before it damages park

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Trash fire

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Firefighters with the Snoqualmie Fire Department extinguished a garbage can fire at Azalea Park Sunday.

Officials say the flames also burned the picnic shelter.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, said a spokesperson. “There were no injuries.”

Firefighters don’t yet know what caused the fire.

