Snohomish Sgt. rescues family of geese from busy parking lot

A family of geese is back home thanks to the patience of a Snohomish County Sergeant.

The group wandered into a busy parking lot in Everett and couldn’t find their way out safely.

The department says Sgt. Krajcar arrived to gently guide the mom, dad, and ‘parade of fuzzy little goslings’ out of the lot and into the woods.

The sheriff’s office shared video of the rescue online.

“With one last joyful honk, the geese waddled into their pond—splashing, paddling, and home at last, all thanks to their unexpected hero,” the department said in their post.

