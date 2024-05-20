Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue battle garage fire for an hour in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Around 6:30 a.m. on May 17, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue crews battled a garage fire for around an hour because the nearest fire hydrant was a quarter mile away in Snohomish.

Crews were called to the 22500 block of 143rd Street Southeast in Snohomish after sounds of explosions and a detached garage on fire.

When crews arrived they immediately began to fight the fire but were faced with a low water supply. Water tenders were requested because the closest hydrant was over a quarter mile away.

It took crews an hour to finally contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshals Office.

