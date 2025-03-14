Snohomish PUD warns that scammers are targeting their customers

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish PUD is warning customers that someone is going door-to-door impersonating their staff.

The department says that person – or people – are asking for money, claiming it is for a new meter.

The PUD says staff will never call or show up at a home to ask for money.

The department wants to spread the word about the scam so nobody falls victim.

If a non-PUD employee has approached you about purchasing or exchanging your meter or installing solar panels, you’re asked to call PUD to report what happened: (425) 783-1000.





