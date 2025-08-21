Snohomish PD: Toddler may have been dropped off balcony intentionally

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly dropped a toddler off a second-story balcony.

Witnesses told police it appears the man dropped the child on purpose.

Officers responded to a home on Pearl Street, off Willow Ave., around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 for the incident.

The child was taken to a hospital for evaluation and appeared to have avoided serious injuries, Snohomish police said.

A 38-year-old man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for assault and reckless endangerment.

The child was taken into protective custody and was turned over to Child Protective Services.

KIRO 7 is working to learn more information on the suspect.

