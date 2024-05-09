Snohomish PD ask for help locating missing woman

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 22-year-old Jessa Kershner.

Her family reported her missing on May 8 after being out of contact with her since January.

While looking into Kershner’s whereabouts, deputies discovered that Kershner had been previously contacted by Bothell Police on January 15 and by law enforcement in Everett on March 7. She has not been heard from since.

According to her family, it is unusual for Kershner to be out of contact for this long. Her last known residence was in Sultan.

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to call 425-407-3999 and reference case #24-60128.









