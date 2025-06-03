Snohomish deputies arrest fugitive with ‘extensive criminal history’

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies have arrested a man with “an extensive criminal history and multiple ‘no bail’ warrants related to drug and firearm offenses.”

According to SCSO, the Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) was conducting a fugitive investigation involving the man last week.

On Wednesday, May 28, the fugitive was reportedly found in Mukilteo and taken into custody without incident.

While being arrested, SCSO reports the fugitive was found in possession of a stolen gun, a “large quantity” of narcotics, and a significant amount of cash.

He was booked on new charges stemming from these discoveries, in addition to his outstanding warrants.

